Man in hospital after being shot in Mimico

Yellow police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2023 8:06 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 8:07 am.

A man is in hospital after being shot in Mimico late last night.

Police were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road at 11 p.m. Friday to reports of gunshots. No victim was found in the area.

Shortly after, a man in his 30s showed up at a Toronto hospital on his own with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No further details have been released.

