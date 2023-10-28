Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.
By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2023 7:35 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 7:36 am.

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning.

Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside an establishment.

Shortly after, a man in his 40s arrived at a Toronto hospital on his own. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

No further details about the incident or any suspects has been released.

