Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Posted October 28, 2023 7:35 am.
Last Updated October 28, 2023 7:36 am.
A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning.
Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside an establishment.
Shortly after, a man in his 40s arrived at a Toronto hospital on his own. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
No further details about the incident or any suspects has been released.