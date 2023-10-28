New app helping trick-or-treaters with food allergies stay safe

An app is helping families plan safe Halloween routes this year with the treat map. Michelle Mackey has more on the feature from Nextdoor Canada that shows houses with allergy-free treats.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted October 28, 2023 9:31 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 9:34 pm.

For many Canadian families trick-or-treating can come with risks if their children have food allergies. Now, an app is helping them to navigate Halloween safely.

“More than 600,000 Canadian kids have food allergies and actually we learned that there’s an 85 per cent increase in anaphylactic reaction when kids interact with peanuts that they don’t normally do around Halloween,” said Christopher Doyle, the managing director of Nextdoor Canada – the world’s largest neighbourhood network.

Of course, allergies go beyond peanuts and that’s where Nextdoor’s interactive Treat Map comes in.

“So, families can pin their house on the map to show that they’ve got amazing decorations or that they’re giving out allergy-free treats so that families can plan their route Halloween night.

Now in its fourth year, the Treat Map has also brought Food Allergy Canada’s Shine a Teal Light campaign to the virtual world. It allows users to let their neighbourhood know if they’ll have a teal light on their front porch indicating they have allergy-friendly or non-food treats.

“There’s also an accessibility angle to this where we are encouraging neighbours and neighbours are encouraging each other to make sure that they have a barrier-free entryway, for example,” says Doyle. “Making their house accessible to all kids so that they can enjoy it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54. TMZ...

12m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

3h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

4h ago

18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog
18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man's pet dog in Toronto last month. Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54. TMZ...

12m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

3h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

4h ago

18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog
18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man's pet dog in Toronto last month. Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

4h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

5h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

23h ago

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
4:14
Wanting Australia but landing in Austria
Wanting Australia but landing in Austria

Imagine flying to Australia but waking up after a long mid-flight sleep in Austria. It happens more often than you think. Plus, a new study suggests sad songs can do a lot to heal your pain. Richard Southern and Brandon Rowe discuss.

More Videos