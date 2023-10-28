New app helping trick-or-treaters with food allergies stay safe

For many Canadian families trick-or-treating can come with risks if their children have food allergies. Now, an app is helping them to navigate Halloween safely.

“More than 600,000 Canadian kids have food allergies and actually we learned that there’s an 85 per cent increase in anaphylactic reaction when kids interact with peanuts that they don’t normally do around Halloween,” said Christopher Doyle, the managing director of Nextdoor Canada – the world’s largest neighbourhood network.

Of course, allergies go beyond peanuts and that’s where Nextdoor’s interactive Treat Map comes in.

“So, families can pin their house on the map to show that they’ve got amazing decorations or that they’re giving out allergy-free treats so that families can plan their route Halloween night.

Now in its fourth year, the Treat Map has also brought Food Allergy Canada’s Shine a Teal Light campaign to the virtual world. It allows users to let their neighbourhood know if they’ll have a teal light on their front porch indicating they have allergy-friendly or non-food treats.

“There’s also an accessibility angle to this where we are encouraging neighbours and neighbours are encouraging each other to make sure that they have a barrier-free entryway, for example,” says Doyle. “Making their house accessible to all kids so that they can enjoy it.”