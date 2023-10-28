North Dakota police officer fired for injuring suspect gets probation after changing plea

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 11:30 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 11:42 am.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota police officer fired for badly injuring a 63-year-old man during an arrest has been sentenced to probation after dropping his not-guilty plea.

The Bismarck Tribune cited court documents in reporting that former Bismarck Officer George Huff entered an Alford plea on Oct. 12 to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. The plea means Huff didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to support a conviction. He had been scheduled for trial in December.

A judge placed Huff on unsupervised probation for one year.

Huff, 26, was accused of striking Keith Erlandson several times in the face while holding handcuffs during an arrest on March 9. Erlandson suffered severe injuries. Bismarck police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated, and Police Chief Dave Draovitch fired Huff on May 21.

The Bismarck’s department’s report concluded Huff “initiated and persisted in close physical contact” with Erlandson and ignored training on deescalating a situation while waiting for backup “which he knew was literally seconds away.”

Huff told investigators that Erlandson resisted arrest, appeared to try to bite him, pulled at the officer’s duty vest which housed weapons and violently pulled on Huff’s neck.

Huff’s attorney, Chris Redmann, said his client was defending himself against someone who was attacking him.

“Officer Huff’s primary reason to take a plea agreement is not because he was guilty, it was to extinguish the risk trial in any case brings and the potential that he would receive jail time if a jury regrettably returned a guilty verdict,” Redmann said.

Police reports said Erlandson has mental health problems, a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and a history of fleeing from officers and resisting arrest. He was not charged in the March incident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

56m ago

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

5h ago

Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 
Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 

Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study. The study in the...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

56m ago

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

5h ago

Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 
Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 

Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study. The study in the...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

12h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

19h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
More Videos