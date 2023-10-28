North Macedonia police intercept a group of 77 migrants and arrest 7 suspected traffickers

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 9:07 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 9:12 am.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia said Saturday they found 77 migrants in the country’s south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking.

Police said in a statement the arrests took place late Thursday near the southern town of Negorci when they responded to reports of a large group of people on the move.

The 77 included 52 Syrians, 13 Pakistanis, five Iraqis, five Turks and two Indians.

Seven of the Pakistanis, believed to be the organizers of the group’s illegal entry into North Macedonia from neighboring Greece, were arrested and criminal charges were filed against them.

It was the first large group of migrants crossing into North Macedonia in recent months.

The migrants were being sheltered in a reception center in the border town of Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.

According to the police, a total of 5,280 attempts at illegal crossing were prevented in the first six months of 2023, the vast majority of them at the southern border with Greece. That is a drop of 43% from the same period last year and is largely due to the European border and coast guard agency Frontex launching a joint border patrol operation with local authorities last April.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

2h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

1h ago

Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Israel's defense minister said that “the ground...

7m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

2h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

1h ago

Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Israel's defense minister said that “the ground...

7m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

9h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

16h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
More Videos