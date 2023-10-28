Norway’s Mowinckel becomes first skier to be disqualified under new rule banning fluorinated wax

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel is silhouetted at the start of the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 10:44 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 10:56 am.

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel left the finish area of the season-opening women’s World Cup race in tears Saturday after becoming the first skier to be disqualified for a forbidden type of wax on her skis.

Mowinckel, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, had finished the first leg in sixth place before her skis failed the mandatory post-run test by FIS officials, who took her out of the competition.

The race was won by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed sixth.

A rule in effect this season forbids the use of fluorinated wax in the pre-race preparation of skis.

FIS banned the substance from its competitions after years of debate about the potential harm fluorinated wax can cause to health and the environment.

“We must find out what happened. We are not trying to cheat, because that is the worst thing for me,” Mowinckel told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

Peter Gerdol, the women’s race director of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, said all skis were tested for the banned substance after both runs.

“This was the only ski that showed quite a high value, way more than the minimum threshold, so the jury had no other option than to disqualify the athlete,” Gerdol said.

The decision left Mowinckel’s equipment supplier Head in disbelief.

“The worst case has happened. We have absolutely no explanation,” Head race director Rainer Salzgeber said.

Mowinckel’s ski technician had her skis “with the exact same preparation” tested by FIS officials two days ago, according to Salzgeber, adding that “everything was green. Now it is dark red.”

Fluorinated wax has been used by ski technicians for decades, not only in Alpine but also in cross-country skiing.

The fluor is believed to make skis faster as it creates a layer that repels moisture and dirt. As a result, friction between the bottom of the ski and the snow surface is reduced, enabling an increase of the speed.

Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

57m ago

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

5h ago

Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 
Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 

Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study. The study in the...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

4h ago

