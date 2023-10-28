OPP seek smuggling suspects after 36 illegal firearms found near Canada-U.S. border

Provincial police are looking for two people of interest in a suspected weapons smuggling case after finding three dozen illegal firearms near the Canada-U.S. border.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report early Thursday morning of a suspected firearms smuggling operation after two people were seen travelling in a boat on the St. Clair River, which is located near the community of Port Lambton and runs along the border with Canada and the United States.

Police say they later located the 36 firearms but the suspected smugglers and their watercraft were nowhere to be seen.

“Illegal firearms pose a serious risk to public safety and are often used by organized crime groups, including street gangs, to commit violent crimes including theft, intimidation, extortion and homicide,” said OPP Det. Insp. Lee Fulford in a statement.