Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park.

Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

It’s believed the pedestrian was sleeping under a bay when they were struck by the vehicle. They were transported to hospital by paramedics.

It’s unknow the severity of their injuries.