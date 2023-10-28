Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

FILE - This 2016 file booking photo, provided by the St. Charles County, Mo., Prosecuting Attorney's Office shows Pamela Hupp. A Missouri prosecutor, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, has dropped and refiled the murder case of Hupp, a killing that inspired a TV miniseries. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood charged Hupp with first-degree murder in July 2021, accusing her of killing her friend, Betsy Faria, a decade earlier. (St. Charles County Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney's Office via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 3:41 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 3:42 pm.

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor has dropped and refiled the murder case against Pamela Hupp, a killing that inspired a TV miniseries.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood charged Hupp with first-degree murder in July 2021, accusing her of killing her friend, Betsy Faria, a decade earlier. Faria’s husband, Russ, spent time in prison for the crime before his conviction was overturned.

On Friday, Wood told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his office decided to refile the case to petition for a closer venue. The original case had been moved on a change of venue to Springfield, about four hours away from Lincoln County.

Wood hopes the move will ease the financial and travel burden on prosecutors, witnesses and Faria’s family.

“It was too much to ask of witnesses and Besty Faria’s loved ones,” he said.

Phone calls seeking comment Saturday from Hupp’s attorney were unanswered.

Prosecutors allege Hupp fatally stabbed Faria in 2011 for the $150,000 life insurance policy that Faria had switched over to Hupp days before her death. They say Hupp staged the scene to implicate Russ Faria.

Russ Faria was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison but the conviction was overturned in 2015. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department last year reached a $2 million settlement with him for the wrongful conviction.

The Faria case was the subject of an NBC miniseries last year, “The Thing About Pam,” which starred Renee Zellweger.

Hupp already is in prison for another killing. In 2019, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2016 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger.

In that case, Hupp staged a fake kidnapping to divert attention from herself in a reinvestigation of the Faria killing, prosecutors said. They claimed she lured Gumpenberger to her home with claims she was a producer for NBC’s Dateline in need of help reenacting a 911 call. Gumpenberger had mental and physical disabilities from an accident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

25m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

45m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

25m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

45m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

17h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
More Videos