Severe drought in the Amazon reveals millennia-old carvings

Archaeologist Jaime Oliveira sits next to rock paintings at the Ponta das Lajes archaeological site, in the rural area of Manaus, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The archaeological site was exposed following a drought in the Negro River, unveiling rock paintings that, according to archaeologists, date back between 1,000 and 2,000 years. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

By Fernando Crispim And Edmar Barros, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 4:06 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 4:12 pm.

MANAUS (AP) — The Negro River, the major tributary that runs through the Brazilian Amazon, has reached historic lows, revealing millennia-old carvings previously hidden under water.

The engravings deeply etched into the black rock along the riverbanks represent human faces, animals and other figures, and are thought to be 1,000 to 2,000 years old, archaeologists said.

“They allow us to understand the way of life of prehistoric populations,” Jaime de Santana Oliveira, an archaeologist with Brazil’s National Historic and Artistic Heritage Institute, said.

The scientists think other rocks at the site were used to sharpen arrows and stone tools.

The Ponto das Lajes archaeological site is located in the rural area of Manaus, the largest city and capital of Amazonas state. From there, locals and tourists can observe the “Meeting of Waters,” which occurs when the dark, Coca-Cola-colored Negro River and the pale, clay-colored Solimoes River converge without merging and run parallel to each other over several miles.

The petroglyphs first were spotted in 2010, when another bad drought struck the region, but had not been observable since then before the current drought.

Low river levels in Amazonas have turned once navigable rivers into endless sand banks and mud, leaving hundreds of communities isolated. Public authorities have scrambled to get food and water to those communities in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, The Associated Press observed the delivery of basic goods. Boats had to dock miles away, forcing residents, most of them small farmers and fishermen, to walk long distances.

Manaus and other nearby cities are experiencing high temperatures and heavy smoke from fires set for deforestation and pasture clearance. The drought is also the likely cause of dozens of river dolphin deaths in Tefe Lake, near the Amazon River.

Dry spells are part of the Amazon’s cyclical weather pattern, usually from May to October. This season’s drought has been fiercer than usual due to two climate phenomena: the warming of northern tropical Atlantic Ocean waters and El Niño — the warming of surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment

Fernando Crispim And Edmar Barros, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

24m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

45m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

24m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

45m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

17h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
More Videos