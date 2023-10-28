Sharp increase in Afghans leaving Pakistan due to illegal migrant crackdown, say UN agencies

FILE - Local residents and Afghan nationals chant slogan during a protest rally in the southwestern border town of Chaman, Pakistan, Oct. 26, 2023. U.N. agencies say there has been a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally. The policy targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners, according to the government. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 8:01 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 8:26 am.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.N. agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally. They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.”

Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after Oct. 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.

U.N. agencies said Friday there are more than 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, at least 600,000 of whom fled after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis, particularly for women and girls, who are banned by the Taliban from education beyond sixth grade, most public spaces and many jobs. There are also restrictions on media, activists, and civil society organizations.

The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency said tens of thousands of Afghans left Pakistan between Oct.3-15, with many citing fear of arrest as the reason for their departure.

“We urge the Pakistan authorities to suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe,” the agencies said. “We believe many of those facing deportation will be at grave risk of human rights violations if returned to Afghanistan, including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, cruel and other inhuman treatment.”

Pakistan insists that nobody will be mistreated after their arrest and says the deportations will be executed in a “phased and orderly” manner.

Its deportation campaign comes amid strained relations with its neighbors. Pakistan accuses the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan of sheltering militants who go back and forth across the countries’ shared 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border and stage attacks on Pakistani security forces.

The Taliban deny the accusations.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

2h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

1h ago

Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Israel's defense minister said that “the ground...

9m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

2h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lawrence West and Weston shooting

A man has taken himself to hospital after a shooting near Lawrence West and Weston Road early Saturday morning. Toronto police were called to the intersection to reports that a man had been shot outside...

1h ago

Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Israel's defense minister said that “the ground...

9m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

9h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

16h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
More Videos