South Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations a year after party crush killed about 160 people

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 6:53 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 7:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Halloween celebrations in South Korea were subdued on the eve of the first anniversary of the harrowing party crush that killed about 160 people.

Many restaurants, bars, department stores and amusement parks are avoiding Halloween-themed events as a sign of respect for the victims. Few people clad in Halloween costumes were seen Saturday in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighborhood, the site of last year’s deadly surge when a large number of revelers and others packed an alley, causing people to fall on each other like dominos.

The walls of the narrow, sloped alley in Itaewon were plastered with numerous post-it notes with condolence messages that read “We won’t forget you” or “We’ll remember you.” A mourning station established in central Seoul received many visitors, who laid white flowers and burned incense in front of photos of the victims.

In Seoul’s Hongdae area, another entertainment zone, there were only a small number of people wearing Halloween outfits.

Authorities have deployed thousands of police, emergency and other officials since Friday for crowd control and safety of pedestrians in Itaewon and 15 other major nightlife districts in Seoul. About 200 police officers were separately mobilized to monitor narcotics use and violent crime, according to Seoul police.

“I offer a deep apology again by bearing the sorrow and heavy responsibility for the disaster in my heart,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in a statement Friday. “The way to overcome the pains and sorrow of the disaster is preventing this kind of incident from happening again.”

Bereaved families are to hold a formal memorial service on Sunday.

In January, a police special investigation team concluded that police and municipal officials failed to work out effective crowd control steps despite correctly anticipating a huge number of people in Itaewon. Investigators also concluded that police had ignored hotline calls by pedestrians who warned of swelling crowds before the surge turned deadly.

The Itaewon crush caused a nationwide outpouring of grief as the dead were mostly in their 20s and 30s. There was also anger that the government again ignored safety and regulatory issues despite the lessons learned since the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol, which killed 304 people — mostly teenagers on a school trip.

Officials have tried to overhaul the country’s safety systems and response protocols since the Itaewon tragedy. But safety-related incidents have continuously occurred.

“First of all, the problem is that there have been only stopgap measures whenever some incidents happened,” said Park Sangin, a professor at Seoul National University. “Also, the bigger problem is that there has been no clear accountability for them.”

When police in January announced the results of the probe into the Itaewon crush, they said they were pursuing criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter and negligence, against 23 officials. But no top-level official was included. Most of the 23 officials are still on trial.

In February, South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach the safety minister, Lee Sang-min, over the Itaewon disaster. But the Constitutional Court in July overturned Lee’s impeachment.

Families of the victims and their supporters have demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol offer a more sincere apology and accept a through, independent investigation.

“The attitude by the government and the ruling party is inflicting deeper and more painful scars on (us),” the families said in a joint statement. “We just want to know the fundamental reasons why on Oct. 29, 2022, thousands of people fell, 159 of them died and thousands of others were injured or ended up living with trauma.”,

The families said they invited Yoon to attend Sunday’s memorial. Local media reported Yoon decided not to go due to concerns the event could be used by opposition politicians.

__

Associated Press video journalist Yong Jun Chang contributed to this report.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

40m ago

Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications

Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, including the bombing of Hamas tunnels — a key target...

24m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

32m ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

14h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

40m ago

Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications
Israel expands ground operation in Gaza and bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications

Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, including the bombing of Hamas tunnels — a key target...

24m ago

2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
2 men stabbed near King and Spadina

Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway....

32m ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

8h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

15h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
More Videos