Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a planned vehicle rally on Saturday afternoon.

The rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip Square. It’s expected that they will travel along the westbound Highway 401 to southbound Don Valley Parkway.

Police warn temporary road closures are possible.

At a press conference Friday, Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue said they are aware of several pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli marches that are expected to take place both Saturday and Sunday.

Officers will also be on the lookout for things that constitute hate speech at these various events, including signage and propaganda.

Toronto police say there has been a 132 per cent increase in reported hate crime incidents since the war began in the Gaza strip. Pogue says as of Oct. 7, police have reviewed 15 anti-Semitic – more than double at the same time a year ago – and five anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim incidents, compared to zero last year.

Officials at City Hall say due to the anticipated demonstrations at Nathan Phillips Square, access to parking off Chestnut and Armoury streets will be closed, and parked vehicles will not be allowed to impede pedestrian or public sidewalks or be allowed to park at the Square.