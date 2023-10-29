Coach Fabio Grosso hurt as Lyon team bus comes under attack before French league game at Marseille

By The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2023 3:22 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 3:26 pm.

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before Sunday’s French league soccer game against Marseille.

The Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding.

It wasn’t clear less than an hour before kickoff whether French league officials would let the game be played in such circumstances.

Grosso scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

Both clubs have been under pressure lately.

Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille is still showing poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games.

Lyon is the only team still winless in the league. Replacing Laurent Blanc with Grosso as coach in September hasn’t paid off for Lyon, which sits in last place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

