Colombian police continue search for father of Liverpool striker Díaz

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal holding the jersey of teammate Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2023 1:14 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 1:26 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police continued their search for the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz on Sunday, one day after he was kidnapped with his wife near the country’s border with Venezuela.

Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. Marulanda was rescued at night, but her husband remains with the criminals, police said.

Police director William Salamanca said he told the footballer on the phone he had put all of his efforts to find his father. He also told the Liverpool striker his mother is safe and unharmed.

“We will spare no effort in this situation that has moved all of us Colombians,” Salamanca said.

Díaz was released from playing at Anfield on Sunday at Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest. Striker Diogo Jota held his teammate’s number seven shirt aloft after opening the scoring.

Coach Jurgen Klopp said he removed Díaz from the squad due to what he called “a worrying situation.”

“It was a pretty tough night,” Klopp said. “It’s a new experience I never needed.”

Liverpool said in a statement it is the club’s “fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority,” it added.

Colombia’s police is offering a reward of almost $49,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of the footballer.

Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco told W Radio on Sunday that the kidnappers took Díaz’ father to a mountainous region of Colombia, to which Army troops were sent. Velasco also said he has reached out to Venezuelan authorities to beef up border patrols.

The Associated Press

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

14h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

9m ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

5h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

6h ago

