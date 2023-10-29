Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Air Canada will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Monday. People look on as an Air Canada plane takes off at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Air Canada results

Air Canada will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Monday. Shares in the airline have been under pressure in recent weeks as it faces higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.

Economic report

Statistics Canada will release its gross domestic product by industry figures for August on Tuesday. The report is also expected to include an early estimate for September that will offer a glimpse at how the third quarter turned out for the Canadian economy.

Shopify results

Shopify Inc. will report third-quarter results on Thursday before markets open and hold a conference call with analysts. The company announced in August a deal that would help Shopify merchants more easily integrate access to Amazon’s sprawling fulfilment network within their Shopify stores.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot on how the job market is doing on Friday when it releases its labour force survey for October. The Canadian economy gained 64,000 jobs in September while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive month.

Enbridge results

Enbridge Inc. is expected to announce its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with analysts before financial markets open on Friday. Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel called on Ottawa earlier this month to create a national Indigenous loan guarantee program to help First Nations communities in Canada acquire equity stakes in major resource and infrastructure projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:SHOP, TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

