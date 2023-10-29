Florida’s ‘Fantasy Fest’ ends with increased emphasis on costumes and less on decadence

In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Daniel Bitnar, center, leads a blue-winged group depicting the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron in the Fantasy Fest Masquerade March in Key West, Fla. Thousands of Florida Keys residents and visitors participated in the procession, a highlight of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking extravaganza that concludes Sunday, Oct. 29. The festival's 2023 theme is "Uniforms and Unicorns … 200 Years of Sailing into Fantasy," chosen to salute the Florida Keys' bicentennial and that of the U.S. Navy in Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Posted October 29, 2023

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration ends late Sunday in Key West, after some 100 events with an increased emphasis on imaginative costuming and decreases in past years’ decadence.

Tens of thousands of spectators thronged the subtropical island’s historic downtown Saturday night for Fantasy Fest’s highlight event, a parade featuring over 40 motorized floats and costumed marching groups.

Illustrating the festival’s move toward a more PG-rated focus, its 2023 theme was “Uniforms and Unicorns … 200 Years of Sailing into Fantasy,” in salute to the Florida Keys’ bicentennial and that of the U.S. Navy’s presence in Key West.

“The parade really demonstrated the festival’s direction away from decadent aspects and into good fun and off-the-charts creativity,” said Fantasy Fest director Nadene Grossman Orr. “It feels like Fantasy Fest has entered a new era of creative expression.”

Parade standouts included a uniformed group with huge blue wings depicting the Navy’s elite Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, dancers in unicorn headdresses performing intrepid acrobatic feats, and an elaborate float and marching ensemble portraying a Kentucky Derby for unicorns.

Among other notable entries were a “litter” of elaborately costumed cats and a troupe dressed as characters from the blockbuster film “Barbie.”

Florida Keys tourism officials said Fantasy Fest brings approximately $30 million in annual revenues to the island chain and provides important fundraising opportunities for local nonprofit organizations. The 2023 campaign for festival king and queen raised more than $587,000 for the Florida Keys SPCA.

Fantasy Fest 2024, themed “It’s a 90’s Neon Cosmic Carnivale!,” is scheduled Oct. 18-27.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

12h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

updated

3h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

4h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

17h ago

