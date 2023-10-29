In Myanmar, a Facebook post deemed inflammatory led to an ex-minister’s arrest

FILE - Myanmar Information Minister Ye Htut talks to journalists during a press briefing at parliament building Tuesday, Aug 18, 2015, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Ye Htut, a former high-profile Myanmar army officer who had served as information minister and presidential spokesperson in a previous military-backed government has been arrested and charged with spreading false or inflammatory news, it was announced Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Khin Maung Win, file)

By Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2023 1:45 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 1:56 pm.

BANGKOK (AP) — A former high-profile Myanmar army officer who had served as information minister and presidential spokesperson in a previous military-backed government has been arrested and charged with spreading false or inflammatory news, a statement from the current military government said Sunday.

In a statement sent to journalists, the military’s information office said 64-year old Ye Htut, a retired lieutenant colonel, was arrested for violating Section 505(A) of the penal code, a provision called “incitement,” for writing and spreading false news on his Facebook social media account.

His arrest came the same month a Myanmar military tribunal sentenced two high-ranking generals to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of high treason, accepting bribes, illegal possession of foreign currency and violating military discipline.

Those sentences appeared to be the harshest so far for the senior members of the military’s administrative bodies that were set up after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than 2 1/2 years ago. The country has been in turmoil since then, with widespread armed resistance to military rule, which the army has been unable to quash despite its superiority in weapons and manpower.

Myanmar’s military leadership is known for being close-knit and secretive, and this month’s arrests are a rare public indication that there may be splits within its ranks.

Ye Htut was the spokesperson from 2013 to 2016 for President Thein Sein in a military-backed government and also information minister from 2014-2016.

The offense he is charged with makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that cause the public to hate the government and the military, a definition that allows prosecution of anyone the authorities deem to have made offending remarks. It is is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The charge is frequently used against journalists and activists who displease the military, with the number of prosecutions soaring after the army’s 2021 takeover.

News of Myanmar, an online media outlet sympathetic to the military, reported on its Telegram social media channel that Ye Htut was arrested Saturday night after a military officer from Yangon Regional Military Command filed a charge against him at a police station in Ahlone township in Yangon, the country’s largest city.

The report said Ye Htut was taken to Insein prison in northern Yangon.

Data for Myanmar, an independent research group, said in a report earlier this month that more than 1,300 people were detained for criticizing the military regime and showing support for opposition groups on social media between February last year and September this year.

After leaving government in 2016, Ye Htut took the role of a political observer and wrote books and posted articles on Facebook. For a time, he was a visiting senior research fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a center for Southeast Asia studies in Singapore.

After the army’s 2021 takeover, he often posted short personal vignettes and travel essays on Facebook in which he made allusions that were generally recognized to be critical of Myanmar’s current military rulers.

Ye Htut’s arrest came a few days after pro-military Telegram accounts published his address and urged the military to arrest him for revealing on his own Facebook page the address of a retired military official.

Pro-military accounts on Telegram frequently denounce individuals they accuse of disloyalty to the government and often reveal their addresses, a practice known in the online world as “doxxing.”

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that monitors arrests in Myanmar, about 4,160 people have been killed by security forces and 25,353 people arrested since the army takeover.

Grant Peck, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

14h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

9m ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

5h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

14h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

9m ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

5h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

18h ago

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

19h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

20h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
More Videos