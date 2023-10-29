Justin Trudeau, friends, actors and fans mourn Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was mourned on social media by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his “Friends” mom Morgan Fairchild and even Adele.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54.

Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry while their parents worked together, wrote a tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister.

Adele took a moment to talk about him during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She recalled how his work made her laugh and said that even though she’d never met him, there is a strange thing that happens sometimes when an entertainer dies that makes you feel personally sad.

“I just want to say how much I love what he did for us,” she said to the cheering crowd.

Saturday Night Live also showed a tribute card for Perry during the weekend’s episode. Perry once hosted the show, in 1997, which featured one sketch where he played Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and Colin Quinn played Chandler.

Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on “Friends” wrote on X, that she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’.”

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad,” Fairchild wrote.

She had also worked with Perry’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, on several television series.

Another frequent “Friends” co-star, Maggie Wheeler, who played his girlfriend Janice, wrote, “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Selma Blair, who also appeared on an episode of “Friends,” posted on Instagram that she was “broken hearted.”

“My oldest boy friend,” Blair wrote. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Many Hollywood actors crossed paths with Perry, who had worked steadily on screen since he was a child.

Wendell Pierce, who worked with Perry on “The Odd Couple,” wrote on X that for two years, “Matthew Perry was my boss, my colleague, and a giving, kind, funny man. I pray and hope he is at peace.”

Shannen Doherty shared a photo on Instagram and reflected on their friendship, which extended back to an appearance on “Beverly Hills 90210,” and included a Valentine’s Day date in Malibu once.

“We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa … We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor,” Doherty wrote. “Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

11h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

updated

1h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

3h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

16h ago

