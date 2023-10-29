Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew

By The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2023 10:34 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 10:42 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.

Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Saturday.

Police said the men knew each other, according to WSB-TV.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers. The pioneering jazz star died in 1965. Freddy Cole was also a famous jazz singer and pianist who was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame.

A call to the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta was not answered Sunday, and it was not immediately clear whether Gayle had retained a private attorney. Jail records did not list an attorney, and an attempt to reach a family member for a possible comment on Gayle’s behalf was not successful.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

11h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

updated

2h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

3h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

16h ago

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

11h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

updated

2h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

3h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

15h ago

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

17h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
More Videos