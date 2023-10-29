Fire set at Montreal bakery in third criminal attack since May: SPVM

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2023 12:55 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 1:43 pm.

Montreal police say they’re investigating after a fire was set at a bakery that has been targeted by criminals two other times since May.   

Police say they were called to the bakery, in the northern Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, shortly before 3 a.m. after suspicious people allegedly tried to enter.

They say the suspects started a fire and then fled before officers arrived. 

Police say firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and incendiary objects were found on the scene.

The bakery was the target of an arson in late May, when a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window. 

Earlier this month, police said that gunshots were fired at the bakery. 

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

14h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

9m ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. The man was pronounced...

5h ago

Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke
Gunshots reported at house party in Etobicoke

Toronto police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots were heard at a house party in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Police responded to multiple calls for a firearm discharge at a home...

6h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

18h ago

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

19h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

20h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
More Videos