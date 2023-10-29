Fire set at Montreal bakery in third criminal attack since May: SPVM

Montreal police say they’re investigating after a fire was set at a bakery that has been targeted by criminals two other times since May.

Police say they were called to the bakery, in the northern Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, shortly before 3 a.m. after suspicious people allegedly tried to enter.

They say the suspects started a fire and then fled before officers arrived.

Police say firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and incendiary objects were found on the scene.

The bakery was the target of an arson in late May, when a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window.

Earlier this month, police said that gunshots were fired at the bakery.