South Korean families call for a special probe on the anniversary of a deadly Halloween crush

Family members of the victims place flowers during a service to mark the first anniversary of the harrowing crowd surge that killed about 160 people in a Seoul alleyway, at the Itaewon district in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2023 7:41 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 7:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bereaved relatives of victims of last year’s devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.

The crush, one of the biggest peacetime disasters in South Korea, killed 159 people, most of them in their 20s and 30s who had gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, for Halloween celebrations.

Commemorating the anniversary, the families, activists and others visited the Itaewon area and offered condolences at an alley where the crush happened. They also attended multi-religious prayer services for their loved ones.

They chanted slogans asking President Yoon Suk Yeol to offer a more sincere apology and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min to resign over the disaster.

“Apologize! Apologize!” they shouted.

The group marched through Seoul before arriving at a square for a memorial service, which drew thousands of people.

In a speech, Lee Jeong-min, a representative for the families, urged President Yoon to support efforts to legislate a special law to open an independent investigation into the disaster.

“We did our utmost to raise our children but we couldn’t even touch them when they vanished all of sudden. Where can we talk about our resentment toward this reality?” Lee said. “The special law would the most important legislation to find the cause of the Itaewon disaster and discuss the prevention of recurrences of similar incidents.”

Several opposition politicians criticized Yoon for failing to attend the ceremony and accused his government of trying to conceal the truth of the disaster. They also vowed to pass the special law to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

The victims’ families said they had invited Yoon to the memorial ceremony. Yoon instead visited a Seoul church to attend a service for the victims. Yoon’s office didn’t explain why he missed the memorial, but local media reported it was due to concerns that the event could be politically used by his rivals.

In a speech at the church, Yoon said that the day of the disaster “was the day when I felt the greatest sadness in all my life.” Yoon said he offers deep sympathy to the families and pledged to build a safer South Korea.

In January, a police special investigation concluded that police and municipal officials failed to formulate effective crowd control steps despite correctly anticipating a huge number of people in Itaewon. Investigators said that police had also ignored hotline calls by pedestrians who warned of swelling crowds before the surge turned deadly.

More than 20 police and other officials are reportedly on trial over the disaster. But no top-level officials have been charged or held accountable, a reason why the families and opposition lawmakers call for an independent probe.

This year’s Halloween celebrations in South Korea were largely subdued, with most bars, restaurants and shops avoiding Halloween-themed events in memory of the victims. Only a small number of people dressed in Halloween costumes were seen in Itaewon and other major entertainment zones in Seoul on Friday and Saturday.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press


Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He was 54. TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited...

8h ago

1 person dead in Mississauga shooting
1 person dead in Mississauga shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives shortly after midnight. One person...

34m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

12h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

13h ago

