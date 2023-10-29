Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

St. Lawrence Seaway workers picket in front of Niagara’s Seaway Management Corporation offices Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 in St. Catharines, Ontario. Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2023 7:39 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2023 8:12 pm.

TORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if the federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout by 360 Unifor members at most of the seaway’s 15 locks.

But on Sunday evening, both the union and the seaway authority issued statements saying a tentative deal had been achieved.

Unifor says details of the tentative agreement will first be shared with members and will be made public once it has been ratified in a vote that will be scheduled in the coming days.

The Seaway Management Corp. says it will begin to implement its recovery program immediately and will start “passing ships progressively” as of Monday.

It says employees will be back on the job by 7 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

46m ago

Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs...

2h ago

Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance...

3h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

6h ago

