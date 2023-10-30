5 dead as construction workers fall from scaffolding at a building site in Hamburg
Posted October 30, 2023 5:19 am.
Last Updated October 30, 2023 5:26 am.
BERLIN (AP) — Several construction workers fell from scaffolding at a building site in Hamburg on Monday, and five died, authorities said.
The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the accident happened in the HafenCity district, German news agency dpa reported.
HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.
The Associated Press