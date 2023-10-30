A British man is extradited to Germany and indicted over a brutal killing nearly 45 years ago

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 10:56 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 11:13 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A British man has been extradited to Germany and charged with murder over the brutal killing of a retiree at his home in Munich nearly 45 years ago, German officials said Monday.

An indictment against the Briton, now aged 70, was filed at the state court in Munich, prosecutor Juliane Grotz said. He was arrested in his homeland in late March and extradited in early April to the Bavarian city, where he has been in custody since.

The 69-year-old victim was last seen on Dec. 30, 1978, in the company of a younger man, police investigator Stephan Beer told reporters. On Jan. 2, 1979, his body was found lying in his bathtub after he failed to respond to calls from relatives.

An autopsy found that he died following at least 10 blows to the head, apparently with a 1-kilo (2.2-pound) bronze pestle that was found at the scene. Three fingerprints also were found, which couldn’t be attributed to anyone at the time. Cash and his keys were stolen along with a ring, which was found about a week later on a building site at Munich’s main station.

Investigators were unable to find a suspect at the time, although they offered a reward and issued an identikit picture of the man’s companion.

In 2005, evidence found at the scene was examined for DNA. In 2018, officials looked at their files again and sought to find a match with the fingerprints — at first unsuccessfully. But in November 2021, they were informed of a match with a person living in England. In January, German prosecutors sought an arrest warrant.

Beer said that the suspect hasn’t commented on the case against him but told an officer when he was being transferred to Germany that he had been in Munich in 1978. He said that he doesn’t have a previous police record in Germany.

“Files are not closed here if we think we still have promising investigations,” Beer said. “That was the case here.”

German officials didn’t identify either the victim or the suspect, in keeping with local privacy rules.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

42m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

17m ago

Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive,...

20m ago

3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427
3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Toronto-Mississauga border on Highway 427 during the Monday morning rush. Emergency crews responded to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

42m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

17m ago

Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive,...

20m ago

3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427
3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Toronto-Mississauga border on Highway 427 during the Monday morning rush. Emergency crews responded to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

17h ago

1:58
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations

Beginning on Monday, the province will begin the rollout of updated vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as the respiratory illness season quickly approaches. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

17h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos