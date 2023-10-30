Biden and Jill Biden hand out books and candy while hosting thousands for rainy trick or treating

President Joe Biden gives treats to trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn of the White House, on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 7:18 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 7:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gray skies and drizzle added a spooky element and books were as abundant as candy at Halloween eve trick-or-treating that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted at the White House.

Monday’s “Hallo-READ!” event featured book giveaways and story readings by the first lady, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and authors.

The first lady showed her spirit by sporting feline ears, a tail and a black nose. She said she dressed as her cat, Willow.

“Go have fun and eat lots of candy,” she told a group of costumed children after she read “Ten Spooky Pumpkins,” a counting book.

Jean-Pierre donned a halo and angel wings, saying she chose that over a devil costume.

After she finished reading, the president and first lady spent about 90 minutes welcoming children from local public schools and from military families, who were invited.

As the costume-clad kids walked up along the driveway, Biden dropped M&M’s or Hershey’s Kisses in little boxes stamped with the presidential seal into their bags or buckets. The first lady handed out books.

Jill Biden, who is a lifelong teacher, came up with the “Hallow-READ!” theme and a decor featuring famous literary characters, ghoulish tales and ghost story time, the White House said. A military band played instrumental versions of “Thriller,” “Monster Mash,” and other songs.

Some 8,000 guests were expected, the White House said.

Numerous federal government departments and agencies participated, many with booths dotting the south grounds that were stocked with all types of chocolate candy and other sugary treats provided by the National Confectioners Association and its member companies. Scholastic donated the books.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6...

1h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

2h ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

1h ago

2 elderly men struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, 1 with critical injuries
2 elderly men struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, 1 with critical injuries

Two elderly men were injured, one critically, after the pair were struck by a vehicle in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Ridelle...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6...

1h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

2h ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

1h ago

2 elderly men struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, 1 with critical injuries
2 elderly men struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, 1 with critical injuries

Two elderly men were injured, one critically, after the pair were struck by a vehicle in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Ridelle...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

9h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.
1:58
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations

Beginning on Monday, the province will begin the rollout of updated vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as the respiratory illness season quickly approaches. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:38
Battle brewing over unusual property
Battle brewing over unusual property

A truly unique property is being put up for sale in Pickering where the land under a bay can be privately owned. David Zura explains the debate now heating up.

More Videos