China fetes American veterans of World War II known as ‘Flying Tigers’ in a bid to improve ties

US World War II veterans Mel McMullen, center, salutes, as he stands with his compatriot Harry Moyer, center right, and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, center left, during a ceremony in honor of Flying Tigers and their descendants held at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Two American World War II veterans were feted in China on Monday as the two countries looked to past collaboration for inspiration to deal with their present problems. McMullen and Moyer are among the few surviving members of a U.S. Army Air Force command that helped China battle Japan and became popularly known as the Flying Tigers. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 6:48 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 6:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday feted two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today’s strained ties.

Mel McMullen, who is in his late 90s, and Harry Moyer, who turned 103 on Monday, are among the few surviving members of a U.S. Army Air Force command that helped China battle Japan and became popularly known as the Flying Tigers.

Their visit is the latest in a small but expanding series of exchanges ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month, as the United States and China try to repair a relationship that has deteriorated sharply over differences on trade, technology, security and human rights.

McMullen recounted how Chinese farmers saved the lives of downed American pilots, hiding them by day and moving them from village to village by night, despite the risk of severe punishment by the Japanese.

“I think that’s something we should all understand,” he said at a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

“People are the same. Their governments may be different, but the people actually always have one desire, and that is to live and to raise their families in peace, and in the customs of their predecessors. And I needed to say that and I’m sorry I took so much time,” he said to loud applause.

The U.S. and China have been restoring contacts that were broken off over the past four years, both by the coronavirus pandemic that restricted travel and the growing animosity between the world’s two largest economies.

Six U.S. senators visited earlier this month, the first congressional delegation to China since 2019, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit last week was the first by a state leader.

In a revival of cultural exchange, the American Ballet Theatre is performing in Shanghai this week, followed by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra who will begin a tour next week, marking the 50th anniversary of the orchestra’s historic visit to China in 1973.

Both countries want more people-to-people exchange, said U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who hosted the Flying Tigers ceremony in a small embassy gymnasium with a basketball hoop.

“We’re at a difficult moment in the U.S.-China relationship,” Burns said. “We are in many ways rivals, strategically. … But the two peoples of the countries have always been together.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, after a visit to Washington last week, warned that the path to a Biden-Xi meeting would not be “smooth sailing,” even after a U.S. official said the two sides had agreed to hold one during next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

The visiting Flying Tigers delegation also included the children and grandchildren of members of the group and elected officials from California, where Moyer and McMullen are from.

The two veterans were joined on stage by Nell Calloway, the granddaughter of their former commander, Maj. Gen. Claire Chennault.

Chennault founded the Flying Tigers as a group of American pilots flying for China’s air force. They were later absorbed by the U.S. military when it expanded its operations in China and put Chennault in command.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

1h ago

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

6h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

7h ago

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

A strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week came to an end on Sunday as both the union and employer announced they had reached a tentative contract with help from...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

1h ago

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

6h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

7h ago

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

A strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week came to an end on Sunday as both the union and employer announced they had reached a tentative contract with help from...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

12h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:16
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war

Israeli troops are on the ground in Gaza to open what the government is calling the second stage of the war. As Gaza goes dark, Caryn Ceolin with the concerns a long-anticipated land invasion may have begun.

7h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos