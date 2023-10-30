Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times

This frame grab from Naugatuck, Conn., Police Department body camera video, with parts of the video blurred by the source, shows Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss pulling a stun gun trigger for about five seconds during one of multiple times as he yells at a shoplifting suspect, telling him to "shut up" and calling him an "idiot" during an arrest, Oct. 14, 2023. Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, that state police were investigating Kehoss' use of force, and the department is doing an internal affairs investigation. (Naugatuck Police Department via AP)

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 6:15 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 6:56 pm.

A Connecticut police officer shocked a shoplifting suspect three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing, according to police body camera video released Monday as officials announced criminal and internal affairs investigations.

Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss is seen on the video pulling the stun gun trigger for about five seconds during each of the three times. Kehoss also yells at the man, tells him to “shut up” and calls him an “idiot” during the arrest on Oct. 14, according to the video.

Police said the man, Jarell Day, 33, of Waterbury, was suspected of stealing $200 worth of beer in a robbery at a Naugatuck grocery store and later rammed police cruisers with a car as he fled from officers. Day crashed the car and fled on foot, but Kehoss caught up to him, according to the video.

Day was showing his hands when Kehoss ordered him to get on the ground and first fired the stun gun, the video shows. Day falls to the ground and Kehoss orders him to get on his stomach. Day rolls onto his side and tells the officer he is sorry, and Kehoss continues to yell at him to get onto his stomach and pulls the stun gun trigger a second time, the video shows.

Kehoss then orders Day to put his hands behind his back, according to the video. Day pleads, “No, no, please,” just before Kehoss pulls the trigger a third time, as the officer warns him that he is going to use the stun gun again, the video shows.

Neither Day nor officers were injured in the series of events.

Day was charged with robbery, attempted assault of a police officer, reckless driving and several other crimes. He was detained on bond Monday. Online court records show he is being represented by the public defender’s office, where no one answered the phone late Monday afternoon.

Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Monday that state police were investigating Kehoss’s use of force, and the department is doing an internal affairs investigation.

“Early on in that process, we identified several concerns for this use of force,” McAllister said.

Kehoss did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Monday. He is on paid leave pending the investigations.

McAllister said Kehoss has a disciplinary history with the department but did not elaborate. In 2021, Kehoss was found justified in shooting at a car three times when it hit his cruiser, which was pushed into him and knocked him down, as the driver tried to flee a stop. The bullets didn’t hit anyone.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6...

20m ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

52m ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

10m ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

7h ago

