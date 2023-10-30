Cornell University sends officers to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online

By Brian P. D. Hannon, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 1:56 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 2:12 am.

Cornell University administrators dispatched campus police to a Jewish center after threatening statements appeared on a discussion board Sunday.

Cornell President Martha E. Pollack issued a statement explaining there were a series of “horrendous, antisemitic messages” threatening violence against the university’s Jewish community, specifically naming the address of the Center for Jewish Living.

“Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law,” Pollack said. “Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.”

The Cornell University Police Department is investigating and has notified the FBI of a potential hate crime, she said.

Pollack said the website was not affiliated with the school in Ithaca, New York, about 227 miles (365 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

“The virulence and destructiveness of antisemitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community,” Pollack said, noting antisemitism will not be tolerated at Cornell.

The threats appeared to be instigated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and sent chills through Cornell’s Jewish community during the third week of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The menacing posts drew a swift rebuke from state officials.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, calling the “disgusting & hateful posts” the latest in a series of concerning events on college campuses. The New York State Police is taking steps to ensure student safety, although she said it was not immediately clear if the threats were credible.

Hochul said she spoke with university leaders across the state to assure them law enforcement and the state government will continue to support efforts to keep students and campus communities safe.

“I also reiterated our strong belief in free speech and the right to peaceful assembly, but made clear that we will have zero tolerance for acts of violence or those who intimidate and harass others through words or actions,” Hochul said in her post.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the threats targeting the Jewish community “absolutely horrific.”

“There is no space for antisemitism or violence of any kind. Campuses must remain safe spaces for our students,” she wrote in a post on X.

Brian P. D. Hannon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

1h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

3h ago

Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs...

5h ago

Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance...

9h ago

Top Stories

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

1h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

3h ago

Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs...

5h ago

Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

8h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:16
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war

Israeli troops are on the ground in Gaza to open what the government is calling the second stage of the war. As Gaza goes dark, Caryn Ceolin with the concerns a long-anticipated land invasion may have begun.

2h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos