Canada desperately needs more family doctors. Why are we making it harder to be one?

doctor's office
FILE - A doctor's office.

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted October 30, 2023 8:29 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, depending on where you live in this country, there’s a between one-in-three and one-in-six chance that you don’t have a family doctor. And the number of Canadians without one is rising rapidly. Now, at a time when older doctors are leaving the profession, the College of Family Physicians of Canada has announced plans to increase the time would-be family doctors are required to train from two years to three. Even if it’s well-intentioned, the move has sparked opposition from experts and health ministers, who say we’re in a crisis and desperately need new doctors.

Dr. Cathy Risdon, a family doctor and Chair of Family Medicine at McMaster University, says the added benefits of increasing the length of training for family doctors may outweigh any potential costs.

“By continuing to support trainees in a third year, in settings which offer them a chance to practice comprehensive medicine, we actually may come out ahead,” says Risdon.

So why raise the years required to become a family doctor now? And what could we do that would help encourage young students to choose this path?

Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants

A brief strike has ended at three Ontario Stellantis plants after the union representing Canadian auto workers reached a tentative deal with the U.S. automaker. Unifor announced just after 7:30 a.m....

breaking

7m ago

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

3h ago

Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA
Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA

Just one more sleep until Halloween and the spookiest thing trick-or-treaters come face to face with this year might be the forecast. It's going to be a chilly week with below seasonal temperatures...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive, near the QEW and Winston...

21m ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

14h ago

1:58
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations

Beginning on Monday, the province will begin the rollout of updated vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as the respiratory illness season quickly approaches. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

