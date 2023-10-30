Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki writes about her years in government in ‘Say More’

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 9:00 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 9:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a 2-book deal with Scribner, starting with a book in which she will reflect on her years in government and offer advice on both public and private communication.

Scribner announced Monday that Psaki’s “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World” is scheduled for May 7.

“Effective communication is about empathy and explanation. It is about connecting with your audience, whether it is the President, your partner, your colleagues, or even your kids,” Psaki, now an MSNBC host, said in a statement. “This is a book I wish I had at many stages in my career, and my hope is that it will equip anyone with the practical advice and skills to be a more powerful and impactful communicator.”

Psaki, 44, was a State Department and White House communications official during the Obama administration and White House press secretary for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. According to Scribner, she will write about “navigating an array of bosses from the hot-tempered Rahm Emanuel to the coolly intellectual Barack Obama, to the empathetic Joe Biden, walking readers through the most difficult conversations, and those where humor saves the day – whether with preschoolers, partners, or presidents.”

Psaki also plans an illustrated children’s book, which does not yet have a release date.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA
Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA

Just one more sleep until Halloween and the spookiest thing trick-or-treaters come face to face with this year might be the forecast. It's going to be a chilly week with below seasonal temperatures...

2h ago

Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive,...

updated

30m ago

Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants

A brief strike has ended at three Ontario Stellantis plants after the union representing Canadian auto workers reached a tentative deal with the U.S. automaker. Unifor announced just after 7:30 a.m....

42m ago

3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427
3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Toronto-Mississauga border on Highway 427 during the Monday morning rush. Emergency crews responded to the...

43m ago

Top Stories

Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA
Halloween's frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA

Just one more sleep until Halloween and the spookiest thing trick-or-treaters come face to face with this year might be the forecast. It's going to be a chilly week with below seasonal temperatures...

2h ago

Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman critically injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive,...

updated

30m ago

Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending brief strike at Ontario plants

A brief strike has ended at three Ontario Stellantis plants after the union representing Canadian auto workers reached a tentative deal with the U.S. automaker. Unifor announced just after 7:30 a.m....

42m ago

3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427
3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Toronto-Mississauga border on Highway 427 during the Monday morning rush. Emergency crews responded to the...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

15h ago

1:58
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations
Ontarians encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations

Beginning on Monday, the province will begin the rollout of updated vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as the respiratory illness season quickly approaches. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

15h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos