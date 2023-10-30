Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devices

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 1:32 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Testifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on their devices, saying the intent was to make the user experience “seamless and easy.’’

The Department of Justice contends that Google — a company whose very name is synonymous with scouring the internet — pays off tech companies to lock out rival search engines to smother competition and innovation. The payments came to more than $26 billion in 2021, according to court documents the government entered into the record last week.

Google counters that it dominates the market because its search engine is better than the competition.

Pichai, the star witness in Google’s defense, testified Monday that Google’s payments to phone manufacturers and wireless phone companies were partly meant to nudge them into making costly security upgrades and other improvements to their devices, not just to ensure Google was the first search engine users encounter when they open their smartphones or computers.

Google makes money when users click on advertisements that pop up in its searches and shares the revenue with Apple and other companies that make Google their default search engine.

The antitrust case, the biggest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance of internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration. The trial began Sept. 12 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will determine how to rein in its market power. The Mountain View, California-based company could be stopped from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

28m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

28m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

20h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

20h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos