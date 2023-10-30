Half of Canadian households planning to participate in Halloween: poll

People look at Jack-O-Lanterns during a pumpkin parade event in Whiteoaks Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
People look at Jack-O-Lanterns during a pumpkin parade event in Whiteoaks Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2023 4:51 pm.

Half of Canadian households plan to participate in Halloween this year, according to a new poll.

The Maru Public Opinion survey said people will be either going out trick-or-treating or staying behind to hand out candy to children.

Of those polled, those from Atlantic Canada were most likely to celebrate the holiday at 71 per cent, while those from Quebec were least likely, with just 38 per cent participating.

Younger Canadians, those aged 18 to 34, were mostly likely to provide a “spirited presence” for the door-to-door tradition.

Here in Toronto, trick-or-treaters will have to deal with a bit of a chilly evening. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the Halloween evening forecast will see temperatures hovering around 2 C with the wind making it feel more like -5.

“Dress warm,” Taylor said. “It’s just a very light wind, but enough to give us that raw kind of feeling as you’re heading out with the kids. You will definitely need the extra layers under, or over top of your costume.”

This survey was conducted between Sept. 18 to 19, 2023, among a random selection of 1,543 Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin...

1h ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford's daughter's wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

5h ago

Hospitals, province preparing for triple-virus season
Hospitals, province preparing for triple-virus season

As the province of Ontario rolls out the vaccination program for the respiratory season, hospitals are urging people to take advantage of the vaccine to avoid the same volume of patients as last year. Farad...

30m ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

4h ago

