Halloween weekend shootings across US leave at least 11 dead, scores injured

A shoe lays near an evidence marker in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa, Fla., after a shooting early Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. A fight between two groups turned deadly in a shooting during Halloween festivities. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 12:42 pm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shootings across the U.S. over the weekend before Halloween have left at least 11 people dead and more than 70 injured, authorities said.

The deaths between Friday and Sunday included two in Tampa, Florida, three in Texarkana, Texas, and two each in Dodge City, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; and Mansfield, Ohio, according to police. Many involved altercations arising from Halloween celebrations, including the mass shooting in Tampa’s Ybor City section early Sunday as bars were closing and scores of people in costumes spilled out on the streets before groups began arguing.

The spate of weekend violence unfolded as people mourn the 18 people killed by a gunman last week in Lewiston, Maine. More than 1,000 people turned out Sunday for a vigil.

“A neighborhood bar. A bowling alley. A Halloween party. It seems we can’t go one day without a mass shooting in America,” said Kris Brown, president of Brady, a gun violence prevention group. “Anger plus firearms is a deadly combination that can escalate any situation into a warzone in seconds.”

One suspect, 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips, is charged with second-degree murder in the Tampa case and there may be other arrests, Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Sunday. Police initially said there were 18 injured in Tampa but have now revised that number to 16, with five remaining hospitalized Sunday night.

Phillips had his initial court appearance Monday but has not yet entered a plea. He remains jailed without bail pending another hearing set Thursday. Court records did not yet list an attorney to speak for Phillips.

In Indianapolis, a shooting early Sunday at a large party left a teenager dead and nine other teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 injured, police said. The injured were in stable condition.

As of Monday morning, there have been no arrests, said Officer Samone Burris, who said “the case remains active and the investigation is ongoing.” Multiple firearms were found at the scene.

“I am frustrated and angry at the news of young people shot at a Halloween party last night,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Sunday morning. “There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result.”

In Chicago, police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a shooter fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday. The suspect was taken into custody, but officials had not announced any charges as of Monday morning.

In Texas, five people were killed and another six were hurt in two separate shootings Saturday night.

San Antonio police said a 13-year-old girl was wounded and her parents were killed after shootout at a house party. A 20-year-old man arrived at the party and an argument ensued, police said. The man started firing a gun, and a 40-year-old man returned fire.

The older man and a 35-year-old woman died at the home, police said. The younger man and his relative and the 13-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with wounds that were not life threatening, police said. Police have announced no charges.

In Texarkana – 450 miles (724 kilometers) away along the Arkansas border — police said three people died and three others were wounded during a party in the backroom of a business. Two men started fist fighting when rifles were pulled and gunfire erupted, police said. No arrest has been made.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

18h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

18h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos