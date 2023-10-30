Heavily armed man with explosives found dead at Colorado amusement park prompting weekend search

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 3:10 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 3:12 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The body of a heavily armed man wearing body armor and tactical clothing was found with homemade explosives at a Colorado amusement park, shutting down the attraction over the weekend as investigators looked for more bombs and searched his home, authorities said Monday.

The 22-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently breaking into the park while it was closed, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said in a press release. Multiple improvised explosive devices were found with him and in his vehicle, he said. Authorities searched the rest of the park for other explosives but suggested no others were found.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” Stowe said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was from the area and had a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for each weapon, he said. The man’s clothing had patches and emblems that gave the appearance of him being associated with law enforcement, Stowe said.

On Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent cited Stowe as saying that police were investigating the man’s death as a possible suicide. Stowe did not immediately return a telephone call or an email Monday.

Monday’s press release said the sheriff’s office would not release any other information on the investigation.

The Associated Press

