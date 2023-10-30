3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427

Highway 427 crash
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash on Highway 427 near Finch Avenue in Toronto that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Oct. 30, 2023.

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 30, 2023 9:16 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 9:25 am.

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Toronto-Mississauga border on Highway 427 during the Monday morning rush.

Emergency crews responded to the collision around 7:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue.

Peel paramedics tell CityNews it was three-vehicle crash and three people were injured. One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word what caused the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked at Finch. The lanes have since reopened.

