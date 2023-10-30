Hospitals, province preparing for triple-virus season

People wait in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on April 14, 2021.
People wait in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on April 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

By Shauna Hunt and Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2023 5:13 pm.

As the province of Ontario rolls out the vaccination program for the respiratory season, hospitals are urging people to take advantage of the vaccine to avoid the same volume of patients as last year.

Farad Razak, an Internal Medicine physician with St. Michael’s Hospital, said they are currently tracking what happened in the southern hemisphere to predict what could happen here in Canada.

“What we saw in Australia was a worse than average year of influenza infections, both in terms of the number of people who got infected and the number of people who’ve had serious illness ending up in hospital.”

But Razak tells CityNews this year’s version of the flu vaccine is a good match for what is currently circulating. “And so the added benefit of vaccination becomes especially clear.”

“Certainly increasing vaccination rates in general at any country will reduce the severity of the influenza impact on the health system.”

He adds having a vaccine for all three respiratory illnesses, COVID-19, Influenza and RSV, for the first time in history could help reduce that pressure as well.

“These are going to continue to be a challenge for us in Canada into the foreseeable future. There’s nothing that’s going to slow these waves. To me, as a clinician and someone who worries about the hospitals working well, it’s really about reducing the volume and the pressure and then protecting the individuals who are most vulnerable.”

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said right now, influenza season hasn’t quite ramped up, so it’s best to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“It’s so important we have a narrow window before influenza starts to take off, which we anticipate being in the next several weeks to get protected before the influenza season really starts.”

For those concerned about getting the shots simultaneously, Dr. Moore said it’s safe and convenient, but it is possible to separate the shots by a week or two if you wish to.

“The priority right now, given the amount of COVID activity, would be the updated XBB vaccine that’s available. We’re fortunate that influenza really hasn’t started across Ontario. So you have a little time to get your influenza vaccine, but don’t push it more than the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Moore.

Last year, pediatric hospitals were overwhelmed with patients due to the triple-virus season. Dr. Moore said they are much more prepared this year.

“We’ve done simulations with all our health partners all summer long so that they can anticipate a surge in clinical cases in the pediatric population. We have a weekly meeting of all of the pediatric leadership, and that can accelerate to a daily meeting if we need to,” said Dr. Moore.

“So we’re prepared. I do think we’ll be in a better position this year.”

He added there’s already a rise in RSV cases.

“We have 100 individuals in a hospital, and around 45 of them are children,” Dr. Moore admitted, saying they have also made preparations to try and combat a children’s medication shortage that occurred last year so it won’t happen again.

“We’ve worked with industry to make sure we have Tylenol and Ibuprofen and outpatient antibiotics more accessible and available, and so industry understands when our surges will be so that they’re available to parents and children.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin...

1h ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

5h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

4h ago

Hockey community calls for neck protection after Johnson's death
Hockey community calls for neck protection after Johnson's death

People from across the hockey community are calling for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey'' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England...

25m ago

Top Stories

Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin...

1h ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

5h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

4h ago

Hockey community calls for neck protection after Johnson's death
Hockey community calls for neck protection after Johnson's death

People from across the hockey community are calling for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey'' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

6h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

23h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

23h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos