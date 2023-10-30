In the news today: Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza fears military escalation

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza: ‘Military actions don’t solve anything’

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel’s escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.

Yonatan Zeigen’s mother, Vivian Silver, is one of an estimated 229 hostages taken by Hamas during its bloody Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

Hamas fighters breached Israel’s defences and stormed into nearby towns like Silver’s, gunning down civilians and soldiers in a surprise attack that killed at least 1,400 people.

Unifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passes

Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday’s deadline.

A statement from the union says more than 8,200 workers have walked off the job at all Stellantis facilities.

Unifor has said it is trying to get Stellantis to agree to the same core economic terms the union has reached with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, along with issues specific to the global automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Ontario lowering breast cancer screening age to 40

Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.

Jones is set to make the announcement later today and says the expansion will mean an additional 130,000 mammograms are completed in the province each year.

The move follows a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force earlier this year that said screenings in that country should start at 40 instead of 50, because evidence suggests that would have a moderate benefit in reducing deaths.

COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots available in Ontario

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during the season when respiratory illnesses are most common.

Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.

Young Canadians more anxious about debt: Equifax

Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.

In a survey conducted in September, the agency says 36 per cent of younger adults reported having missed a bill payment this year, compared with 23 per cent overall.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 are anxious about their personal debt, compared with 39 per cent overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press