Joran van der Sloot is sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Holloway killing

Beth Holloway walks out to speak to media after the appearance of Joran van der Sloot outside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba admitted he killed her and disposed of her remains, and has agreed to plead guilty to charges he tried to extort money from the teen's mother years later, a U.S. judge said Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill ) Copyright 2023 Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 1:06 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 1:12 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman.

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvian capital of Lima, Interpol agent Hilda Manosalva told The Associated Press.

Van der Sloot was temporarily extradited to the U.S. to face charges linked to Holloway’s disappearance, a case that has drawn international attention over the course of two decades.

A few days ago, he admitted that he killed Holloway and disposed of her remains. The disclosure came as he pleaded guilty to charges of trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in return for information about the location of the body.

U.S. authorities do not have jurisdiction to prosecute van der Sloot for the 2005 slaying on a beach in Aruba, where the statute of limitations for murder has expired. But the revelations have given long-sought answers to Holloway’s next-of-kin.

The Dutch citizen was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the U.S. for extortion and wire fraud, but as part of his plea agreement, that sentence will run concurrently with another one in Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing Stephany Flores in 2010.

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows a suspect to be temporarily extradited to face trial in the other country.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

28m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

28m ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

20h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

20h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos