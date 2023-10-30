Lawyer wants federal probe of why Mississippi police waited months to tell a mom her son was killed

FILE - Attorney Ben Crump speaks during rally at Tennessee State University, Oct. 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Crump said Monday, Oct. 30, in Jackson, Miss., that he is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate why authorities in Jackson waited several months to tell a woman that her son had been struck and killed by a police SUV driven by an off-duty officer. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 6:05 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 6:14 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A civil rights attorney said Monday he will ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate why authorities in Mississippi’s capital city waited several months to tell a woman that her son died after being hit by a police SUV driven by an off-duty officer.

Bettersten Wade last saw 37-year-old Dexter Wade when he left home March 5, attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference in Jackson. She filed a missing-person report a few days later.

Bettersten Wade said it was late August before she learned her son had been killed by a Jackson Police Department vehicle as he crossed Interstate 55 the day she last saw him.

Dexter Wade was buried in a pauper’s cemetery near the Hinds County Penal Farm in the Jackson suburb of Raymond before the family was notified of his death, NBC News reported last week.

Crump said he and other attorneys will petition a court to have the body exhumed and an autopsy done. He also said Wade will be given a proper funeral.

“In our community, in the Black community, it is a very religious occasion when we return a body to the earth,” Crump said.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba mentioned Wade’s death during the State of the City speech last week.

“The accident was investigated, and it was determined that it was, in fact, an accident and that there was no malicious intent,” Lumumba said.

A coroner identified Wade partly from a bottle of prescription medication Wade had with him, and the coroner called a medical clinic to get information about Wade’s next of kin, Crump said. The coroner was unable to reach Bettersten Wade but told Jackson police multiple times to contact her, Crump said.

Crump also said the Jackson Police Department should have had contact information for her because Bettersten Wade had filed lawsuits against the department after her brother, 62-year-old George Robinson, died following a police encounter in January 2019.

Three Jackson officers were accused of pulling Robinson from a car, body-slamming him on pavement and striking him in the head and chest as police were searching for a murder suspect. Robinson had been hospitalized for a stroke days before the police encounter and was on medication. He had a seizure hours after he was beaten, and he died two days later from bleeding on his brain.

Crump said Bettersten Wade attended the criminal trial of Anthony Fox, one of the Jackson officers charged in Robinson’s death. In August 2022, a Hinds County jury convicted Fox of culpable negligence manslaughter. Second-degree murder charges against two officers were dropped.

In July of this year, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the state Court of Appeals to overturn Fox’s conviction. Fitch, a Republican who is seeking a second term in the Nov. 7 election, argued that prosecutors failed to prove the core element of culpable negligence manslaughter, which is “wanton disregard of, or utter indifference to, the safety of human life.”

Crump said Wade has ample reason to be skeptical about receiving fair treatment in Mississippi as she seeks answers about her son’s death.

“If this was your loved one, and they had killed another loved one, and they knew you were filing a major wrongful-death lawsuit — if it was you in Bettersten’s shoes, what would you believe?” Crump said.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6...

24m ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

56m ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

13m ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6...

24m ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

56m ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

13m ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

7h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.
3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos