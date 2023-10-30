Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

Mississauga crash
A woman died following a multi-vehicle car crash in Mississauga on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo: Walter Korolewych/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 30, 2023 2:15 pm.

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a “complex” months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others.

It happened on the morning of June, 8, 2023, at the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads in Mississauga.

At the time, Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said the transit bus “was the first initial contact in the collision,” which forced a chain reaction.

“It’s my understanding that quite a few vehicles were stopped at a red light facing eastbound on Derry Road at Rexwood Road, at which time the transit bus continued through, causing the collision,” Const. Patten said at the scene.

The driver of the bus, Baljeet Dhaliwal, 49, of Brampton, was arrested on October 26.

She’s facing a single count of dangerous operation causing death.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza

A humanitarian agreement is urgently needed to help people in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. In a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto, Joly called for...

updated

45m ago

