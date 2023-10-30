Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a “complex” months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others.

It happened on the morning of June, 8, 2023, at the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads in Mississauga.

At the time, Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said the transit bus “was the first initial contact in the collision,” which forced a chain reaction.

“It’s my understanding that quite a few vehicles were stopped at a red light facing eastbound on Derry Road at Rexwood Road, at which time the transit bus continued through, causing the collision,” Const. Patten said at the scene.

The driver of the bus, Baljeet Dhaliwal, 49, of Brampton, was arrested on October 26.

She’s facing a single count of dangerous operation causing death.

With files from Lucas Casaletto