Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2023 4:49 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,856.76, up 119.37 points):

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $7.96, or 28.47 per cent, to $20.00 on 9.9 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.65, or 1.52 per cent, to $110.12 on 6.7 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $44.04 on 6.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $24.17 on 5.6 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 22 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $16.50 on 5.2 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $5.98 on 5.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $7.96, or 28.47 per cent, to $20.00. The president of Panama said over the weekend that he would hold a referendum on a law that cleared the way for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Cobre Panama mine. The vote on whether or not to repeal the law will be held on Dec. 17 and the results will be binding, the president said Sunday. The decision by the government comes after protesters took to the streets in Panama demanding the government rescind the contract with First Quantum. The company and Panama’s government reached a deal in March that supposedly ended a long-standing dispute over profit sharing at the mine and included substantially higher payments to Panama. 

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 22 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $16.50. Air Canada reported soaring profits in its latest quarter as consumers continued to spend big on travel, despite higher inflation and interest rates weighing on their wallets. The country’s biggest airline saw net income in its third quarter jump to $1.25 billion from a half-billion-dollar loss in the same period a year earlier. Advance ticket sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 shot up by 55 per cent from the same period a year earlier to $4.5 billion. Adjusted earnings also surpassed those from 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin...

1h ago

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

5h ago

Hospitals, province preparing for triple-virus season
Hospitals, province preparing for triple-virus season

As the province of Ontario rolls out the vaccination program for the respiratory season, hospitals are urging people to take advantage of the vaccine to avoid the same volume of patients as last year. Farad...

34m ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

6h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

23h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

23h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos