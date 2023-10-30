Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,856.76, up 119.37 points):

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $7.96, or 28.47 per cent, to $20.00 on 9.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.65, or 1.52 per cent, to $110.12 on 6.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $44.04 on 6.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $24.17 on 5.6 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 22 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $16.50 on 5.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $5.98 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

The president of Panama said over the weekend that he would hold a referendum on a law that cleared the way for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.'s Cobre Panama mine. The vote on whether or not to repeal the law will be held on Dec. 17 and the results will be binding, the president said Sunday. The decision by the government comes after protesters took to the streets in Panama demanding the government rescind the contract with First Quantum. The company and Panama's government reached a deal in March that supposedly ended a long-standing dispute over profit sharing at the mine and included substantially higher payments to Panama.

Air Canada reported soaring profits in its latest quarter as consumers continued to spend big on travel, despite higher inflation and interest rates weighing on their wallets. The country's biggest airline saw net income in its third quarter jump to $1.25 billion from a half-billion-dollar loss in the same period a year earlier. Advance ticket sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 shot up by 55 per cent from the same period a year earlier to $4.5 billion. Adjusted earnings also surpassed those from 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30,2023.

The Canadian Press