Newly elected regional lawmaker for a far-right party arrested in Germany

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 5:52 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 5:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party who was recently elected to the state legislature in Bavaria was arrested on Monday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors in the city of Wuerzburg said that Daniel Halemba was arrested in the Stuttgart area, in a state that borders Bavaria, German news agency dpa reported. They said he is under investigation on suspicion of incitement and using symbols of unconstitutional organizations.

Halemba, 22, is a member of a fraternity, “Buerschenschaft Teutonia Prag zu Wuerzburg,” that was raided in September on suspicion that there might be objects with Nazi symbols and racist documents on its premises.

Halemba’s lawyer, Dubravko Mandic, has rejected the allegations, saying in a weekend statement that there’s nothing to the accusations against the group’s members. Four other members of the group are also under investigation.

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, saw significant gains in a pair of state elections on Oct. 8 in Bavaria and neighboring Hesse. The anti-migration party finished third in Bavaria, taking 14.6% of the vote. Recent national polls have put its support at around 20%.

The newly elected Bavarian state legislature is to hold its first session on Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

1h ago

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

6h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

7h ago

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

A strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week came to an end on Sunday as both the union and employer announced they had reached a tentative contract with help from...

9h ago

