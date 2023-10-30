Pasadena police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room following UCLA game

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 2:11 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 2:26 pm.

The police in Pasadena, California, confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl over the weekend.

UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado concerning the matter, Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, said Monday.

The production crew of “ Well Off Media,” which chronicles coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube titled, “Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room.” In the video, players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

One person had a chain he recently purchased go missing. He said in the video: “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything. They took it out of my jewelry box.”

On the social platform X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig posted in all caps: “In locker room you would think your stuff safe man its crazy.”

Darius Sanders, who also documents the Buffaloes, posted a video Monday from Folsom Field where he said coaches and support staff also discovered items went missing. He said he had money gone from his bag.

The Buffaloes have fallen to 4-4 after starting out with three straight wins in Deion Sanders’ first season in charge. He has instantly raised the profile at Colorado. The game against the Bruins was the fifth on network television, which is the most in Colorado history for a season. The Buffaloes have also played in front of a capacity crowd in all eight games this season.

Sanders reshaped Colorado through the transfer portal after the program went 1-11 last season.

Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

2h ago

5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military
5 arrested during rally at Toronto factory that protesters claim helps arm Israeli military

Five people were arrested as demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside a factory in North York on Monday morning. Toronto police say the arrests were made during a demonstration outside...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

3h ago

Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash
Mississauga transit bus driver charged in fatal June crash

A Mississauga (MiWay) transit bus driver has been charged after a "complex" months-long investigation into a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured eight others. It...

25m ago

