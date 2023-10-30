Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto’s west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto’s west end on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue around 10:15 a.m. for reports that two people were hit by a vehicle.

Toronto police say two pedestrians were struck by the same truck. One was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Dufferin is closed in both directions at Castlefield for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.