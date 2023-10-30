Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive, near the QEW and Winston Churchill Boulevard, just before 7 a.m.

Paramedics say the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her age is not yet known.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic as police investigate.

No further details are available at this time.