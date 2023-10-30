Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Posted October 30, 2023 10:57 am.
Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham Street area for reports of an altercation in the school at around 9:25 a.m.
In a tweet, Toronto police said pepper spray was used during the fight.
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A suspect is in custody.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come