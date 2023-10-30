Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham Street area for reports of an altercation in the school at around 9:25 a.m.

In a tweet, Toronto police said pepper spray was used during the fight.

ASSAULT:

Kipling Av + Birmingham St

9:25 a.m.

– At Lakeshore Collegiate

– Reports of an altercation in the school

– Students affected by pepper spray used during the altercation

– Police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics

– The suspect is in custody#GO2515233

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 30, 2023

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come