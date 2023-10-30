Seth Rogen, Jennifer Robertson join CBC’s ‘The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down’

Actors Jennifer Robertson, left and Seth Rogen have joined an upcoming CBC reality show that will put 10 amateur potters to the ultimate test. A still from the show is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2023 3:31 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 3:42 pm.

Actors Seth Rogen and Jennifer Robertson have joined an upcoming CBC reality show that will crown Canada’s top potter. 

Rogen, who creates his own pottery when he’s not making movies, will serve as executive producer and guest judge on “The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down.”

Robertson, known for playing Jocelyn Schitt on the hit CBC TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” will host the competition that will put 10 amateur potters to the ultimate test.

Vancouver-based artist and ceramics instructor Brendan Tang and ceramicist and educator Natalie Waddell from Toronto will also serve as judges on the show.

CBC says the series, inspired by the U.K.’s “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” was filmed this summer in Rogen’s hometown of Vancouver.

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” will broadcast in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem sometime in the winter 2024. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

