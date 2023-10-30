St. Lawrence Seaway traffic to start moving again after tentative deal ends strike

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2023 6:31 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 6:42 am.

TORONTO — The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. says ships are expected to start moving this morning after it reached a tentative deal with Unifor to end a strike by workers that brought the system to a halt.

The company says workers will be back on the job as of 7 a.m. 

The tentative agreement, which must still be ratified, ends a strike that began on Oct. 22. 

The job action by 360 workers represented by Unifor brought a stop to ships though the key trade corridor.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but the union had been fighting for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. 

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

1h ago

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

6h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

7h ago

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

A strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week came to an end on Sunday as both the union and employer announced they had reached a tentative contract with help from...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today
Ontarians 6 months-plus can get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines starting today

Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.  Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the immunization...

1h ago

Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike
Auto workers at 3 Ontario Stellantis plants on strike

Around 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Brampton, Etobicoke and Windsor are on strike after talks between the union and automaker failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night. In...

6h ago

'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims
'This is about human beings': Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians...

7h ago

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

A strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week came to an end on Sunday as both the union and employer announced they had reached a tentative contract with help from...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

12h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:16
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war

Israeli troops are on the ground in Gaza to open what the government is calling the second stage of the war. As Gaza goes dark, Caryn Ceolin with the concerns a long-anticipated land invasion may have begun.

7h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos