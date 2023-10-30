Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer ‘Let’s fight’: TPS

Parking enforcement
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 30, 2023 7:05 pm.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month.

Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale at around 7 p.m. on September 22, 2023, for reports of an assault.

Toronto police said a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) was conducting enforcement in the area, and when the PEO was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle, a man attempted to grab the officer’s handheld device.

It’s alleged the accused grabbed the officer’s right forearm saying “Let’s fight” and attempted to prevent the officer from issuing the violation. The man entered the vehicle and fled the area.

On Monday, police said 25-year-old Halefom Belay was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on December 5, 2023.

